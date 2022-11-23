England worth €1.5bn — World Cup’s most expensive squads and players

England, who are gunning for their second World Cup title, have the most valuable squad in Qatar with Jude Bellingham topping a list of over 800 players, a study has found.

Here is a look at how the other major sides compare at the tournament:

Transfer value

According to a study conducted by Swiss research group CIES Football Observatory, England's 26-man squad is worth just under €1.5bn euros (R26.7bn) in transfer value, with 19-year-old Bellingham valued at €202m (R3.6bn).

The Borussia Dortmund player enhanced his reputation as one of the world's top young players with a superb goal in England's 6-2 victory over Iran in their tournament opener.

Brazil are second on the list with a transfer value of €1.45bn (R25.7bn). Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr was their most valuable player at €200m (R3.55bn).

France were third with an estimated transfer value of €1.34bn (R23.8bn) for their squad. Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe was their top player with a value of €185m (R3.3bn). The top three were followed by Spain (€1.2bn), Portugal (€1.15bn) and Germany (€1.02bn).