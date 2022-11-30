Soccer

Hazard admits to frank discussions but denies rift in Belgium squad

30 November 2022 - 18:31 By Reuters
Belgium's Eden Hazard and Sofyan Amrabat of Morocco in action during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match at Al Thumama Stadium on November 27 2022 in Doha.
Belgium's Eden Hazard and Sofyan Amrabat of Morocco in action during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match at Al Thumama Stadium on November 27 2022 in Doha.
Image: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Belgium captain Eden Hazard has denied there is a rift in the squad but admits frank words were exchanged between players after their surprise 2-0 World Cup Group F loss to Morocco on Sunday.

Hazard was speaking to media with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on Tuesday after they replaced players scheduled to talk, Yannick Carrasco and Arthur Theate.

It was a move by team management to quell growing speculation that a number of players have fallen out.

Belgium, ranked second in the world, will almost certainly have to beat Croatia on Thursday to advance to the last 16.

“We had a good talk among the players,” Hazard said. “A lot has been said. We talked for an hour about good things and less good things. Now we want to win against Croatia. We have two days to prepare. We have to be ready.”

Hazard denied there was a confrontation in the dressing room after the Morocco loss and said he had spoken to midfielder Kevin De Bruyne after the latter was quoted as saying the Belgium squad was too old to win the World Cup.

“Nothing happened in the dressing room,” Hazard said. “Only the coach [Roberto Martinez] spoke. I spoke to Kevin De Bruyne, he does believe in the group.”

Hazard admitted the players were disappointed with their performance in the opening two matches in Qatar.

“We have to do better, we cannot deliver the performance we want [at the moment]. We have to show it on the pitch, that is what counts,” he said.

“We still have quality in the group and are here to win. We lack confidence because of that last pass and that last dribble. We have to regain confidence.”

Courtois, who will earn his 100th cap against Croatia, insisted the reports of a rift in the camp have galvanised the squad.

“The problem is too many lies are spread. A situation is described that doesn't exist. As a group, we need to avoid that negativity.

“Everything was clarified. Everyone has openly expressed their opinion. Now we have to take action on the field. It's good that we had a group conversation. We said what we thought to each other.

“We have to be honest with each other and fight for each other on the pitch.”

