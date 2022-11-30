Soccer

WATCH | Neymar impersonator dupes TV, security and fans at the World Cup

30 November 2022 - 14:22 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Neymar impersonator with a fan during the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
Image: TWITTER

While one would think it easy to spot a global superstar such as Neymar a mile away that has been a challenge for US broadcaster Fox Soccer and some fans and security officials in Qatar.

Supporters and security staff have been duped by a Neymar impersonator at the World Cup who was so convincing he was escorted onto the field by officials after Brazil's 1-0 Group G win against Switzerland at Doha's Stadium 974 on Monday evening.

Fox Soccer posted on Twitter that Brazil's star player, who was ruled out of the group stage by an injury sustained in their opening 2-0 win against Serbia, was filmed walking in the city, saying: “Neymar was spotted walking around Doha.”

Fox explained later: “We got [conned] — Neymar has a very convincing doppelgänger.”

In the footage and many posts on socials, the Neymar impersonator is seen walking about wearing a Brazil shirt, cap and sunglasses, being mobbed by supporters on the streets and in the stands in stadiums.

Many fans clamoured to take selfies with him.

