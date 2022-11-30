Today’s World Cup fixtures: Big games for France, Argentina and Denmark
30 November 2022 - 08:51
Today’s World Cup fixtures:
Wednesday November 30 (all South Africa times):
Tunisia v France, Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah (5pm)
Australia v Denmark, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan (5pm)
Poland v Argentina, Stadium 974, Doha (9pm)
Saudi Arabia v Mexico, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (9pm)
