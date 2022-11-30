Today’s World Cup fixtures: Big games for France, Argentina and Denmark

Today’s World Cup fixtures:

Wednesday November 30 (all South Africa times):

Tunisia v France, Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah (5pm)

Read the preview here

Australia v Denmark, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan (5pm)

Poland v Argentina, Stadium 974, Doha (9pm)

Read the preview here

Saudi Arabia v Mexico, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (9pm)

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup news here

* All the World Cup squads here

* All the World Cup groups profiled here