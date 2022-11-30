Soccer

Today’s World Cup fixtures: Big games for France, Argentina and Denmark

30 November 2022 - 08:51
Kylian Mbappe will be in action for France against Tunisia on Wednesday.
Image: Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Today’s World Cup fixtures:

 

Wednesday November 30 (all South Africa times):

 

Tunisia v France, Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah (5pm)

Read the preview here

 

Australia v Denmark, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan (5pm)

 

Poland v Argentina, Stadium 974, Doha (9pm)

Read the preview here

 

Saudi Arabia v Mexico, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (9pm)

 

