Today's World Cup fixtures: Morocco, Germany, Spain, Belgium in a fight
01 December 2022 - 08:37
Today's World Cup fixtures:
Thursday December 1 (all South Africa times):
Canada v Morocco, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha (5pm)
Read the preview here
Croatia v Belgium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan (5pm)
Read the preview here
Japan v Spain, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan (9pm)
Read the preview here
Costa Rica v Germany, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (9pm)
Read the preview here
* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here
* All the World Cup news here
* All the World Cup squads here
* All the World Cup groups profiled here