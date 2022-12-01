Soccer

Today's World Cup fixtures: Morocco, Germany, Spain, Belgium in a fight

01 December 2022 - 08:37 By Sports staff
Hakim Ziyech of Morocco directs his teammates in World Cup the Group F match against Belgium at Al Thumama Stadium on November 27 2022.
Image: Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Today's World Cup fixtures:

 

Thursday December 1 (all South Africa times):

Canada v Morocco, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha (5pm)

Read the preview here

 

Croatia v Belgium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan (5pm)

Read the preview here

 

Japan v Spain, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan (9pm)

Read the preview here

 

Costa Rica v Germany, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (9pm)

Read the preview here

 

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup news here 

* All the World Cup squads here

* All the World Cup groups profiled here

Morocco ready to fly African flag against Canada: coach Regragui

The North Africans are seeking to reach the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time in nearly four decades.
Sport
17 hours ago

Realistic Germany hope win over Costa Rica will be good enough

Germany are not eyeing a high score in their final World Cup Group E match against Costa Rica on Thursday but are hoping a win will be enough to take ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Spain's youngsters to draw on Olympics experience for Japan clash

Spain may look to their younger players to seal their last 16 spot at the World Cup when they meet Japan on Wednesday, and some of those players ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Hazard admits to frank discussions but denies rift in Belgium squad

Belgium captain Eden Hazard has denied there is a rift in the squad but admits frank words were exchanged between players after their surprise 2-0 ...
Sport
17 hours ago
