Brazil great Pelé not under palliative care, daughter says

The latest report from medical staff at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital, released Saturday afternoon, said Pelé was in stable condition and had also responded well to treatment for a respiratory infection diagnosed after his hospitalisation.

Another one of Pelé's daughters, Kely, added in the interview that he had Covid-19 some three weeks ago, which led to the respiratory infection.

"He is sick, he is old, but at the moment he is being treated for a respiratory infection and when he gets better he will be back home," Kely said. "He is not saying goodbye in a hospital right now".

Pelé played for Brazil and club sides Santos and New York Cosmos as a striker. He won the World Cup three times - in 1958, 1962 and 1970 - a feat no other player has achieved.

Santos fans gathered outside the hospital to hold a vigil on Sunday.

"We are emanating positive energies to our king for everything he has done for soccer globally and everything he has done for Santos," said Jeferson Silvano, the head of a supporters group.