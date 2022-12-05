Soccer

Sublime Brazil crush South Korea with attacking samba masterclass

05 December 2022 - 23:00 By Reuters
Brazil's Richarlison celebrates with Vinicius during the World Cup last-16 match against Korea Republic at Stadium 974 in Doha Qatar on December 5 2022.
Brazil's Richarlison celebrates with Vinicius during the World Cup last-16 match against Korea Republic at Stadium 974 in Doha Qatar on December 5 2022.
Image: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

World Cup favourites Brazil produced a performance to delight fans and terrify potential opponents on Monday as they ripped through South Korea with four first-half goals to secure a hugely impressive 4-1 victory in their last-16 clash.

They were ahead after seven minutes at Doha's Stadium 974 when Raphinha's low cross reached Vinicius Jr and he expertly lifted the ball above the charging goalkeeper and three defenders.

Five minutes later it was 2-0 with a Neymar penalty and Richarlison added a brilliant third after a spell of juggling then a razor combination with Marquinhos and Thiago Silva that had Brazil's delirious fans dancing and neutrals everywhere purring.

Lucas Paqueta volleyed in the fourth after 36 minutes and the five-time champions played the second half as an exhibition, denied more goals only by impressive Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu.

Korea worked tirelessly and bravely to try to limit the damage and were rewarded for their own attacking efforts when Paik Seung-ho smashed in a brilliant long-range shot beyond Alisson 13 minutes from time.

Brazil now turned their attention to Friday's quarterfinal meeting with Croatia.

READ MORE

Neymar fit to face South Korea, says Brazil coach Tite

Brazil forward Neymar is set to play for the five-times champions in their World Cup last-16 match against South Korea on Monday after recovering ...
Sport
1 day ago

Brazil great Pelé not under palliative care, daughter says

Brazil great Pelé has not been moved to palliative care, one of his daughters said on Sunday, downplaying reports that he was in end-of-life care ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Morocco's 'avocado head' Regragui plots another World Cup shock

Spain will be favourites to beat Morocco in the World Cup last 16 on Tuesday but the teams' experiences in the group phase were a reminder of the ...
Sport
8 hours ago

OPINION | When Lions were needed Senegal’s Cissé and Koulibaly became cats

For all his brave and inspiring pre-World Cup talk about the need for Africa to start dreaming much bigger than just progression past the group ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Kalusha Bwalya calls for consistency in treatment of African and European coaches

The Zambian football legend says the expectations placed on African coaches are often unrealistic and foreign coaches are usually paid more
Sport
4 hours ago

Near full-strength Portugal primed for Switzerland test

Portugal coach Fernando Santos has been boosted by news that key midfielder Otavio should be fully fit and ready to play in their World Cup last-16 ...
Sport
8 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Brazil soccer legend Pele under palliative care amid cancer battle -report Soccer
  2. Bulls appeal for information that might lead to tracing Awol player Nkosi Rugby
  3. ‘He's making a monster!’ — Fans hail Benni McCarthy after Marcus Rashford’s ... Soccer
  4. Today's World Cup last-16 fixtures: Senegal, France, England learn fate Soccer
  5. Kevin Lerena's challenge ends in third-round defeat against Daniel Dubois Sport

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar