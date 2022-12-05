Morocco's 'avocado head' Regragui plots another World Cup shock

Morocco are happy to sit back and look to punish opponents on the counterattack using the speed and skill of Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech, who returned to the national team when Regragui took over after a dispute with former coach Vahid Halilhodzic.

The Atlas Lions started the finals with a goalless draw against Croatia before a convincing 2-0 victory over Belgium, a win achieved despite the absence of goalkeeper Yassine Bounou who pulled out due to illness just before kickoff.

Spain drew 1-1 with Germany following their rout of Costa Rica and after the loss to Japan coach Luis Enrique was critical of his team.

"I am not happy at all. Yes, we have qualified, I would have liked to be on top of winning this game. This was impossible because in five minutes, Japan scored two goals ... we were out, we were dismantled," he said.

Luis Enrique's Tiki-Taka style of play relies on the Barcelona midfield trio of Sergio Busquets, Pedri and Gavi.

In the first half against Costa Rica, Spain's 537 successful passes set a World Cup record but they will need to show more cutting edge to stay on course for a second world title.

Reuters

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup news here

* All the World Cup squads here