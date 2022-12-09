Soccer

Khanyisa Mayo focused on City amid strong rumours of links to Sundowns

09 December 2022 - 11:55 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
One of the most in-demand players in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Khanyisa Mayo says he is focused on Cape Town City amid rumoured links with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Media reports have suggested discussions to lure Mayo, one of the most influential players at the Citizens, to Sundowns are afoot.

According to the rumour mill, the 24-year-old Bafana Bafana forward could move to Pretoria as early as January if all parties involved agree.

But when Mayo spoke to TimesLIVE, he said doesn’t know anything about interest from Sundowns or any other club.

“To be honest, I don’t know anything [about that].

“At the moment nothing has been said to me and I won’t entertain things that are being said out there.”

City have already confirmed one of their players, Craig Martin, will move to Orlando Pirates in January.

Eastern Cape-born Mayo has scored five goals in all competitions this season and also provided two assists.

Mayo, the son of former Kaizer Chiefs legend Patrick Mayo, said his mission is to lift City from the bottom half of the DStv Premiership table to a more respectable position.

After finishing second last season, City have had a slow start to this campaign as they find themselves in position 13 after 12 matches.

“I think because of the way this season has been scheduled we struggled to deal with the high number of games played in a short time,” said Mayo.

“As a team we were not used to having so many games where you play on Tuesday and the next game is on Saturday and also prepare for another game on Wednesday.

“Also we had to compete to stay in the Caf Champions League competition. But it was a learning curve and good experience so next time we can do better,” he said.

City will resume their Premiership campaign by hosting Royal AM at Cape Town Stadium on Friday, December 30 (5pm).

