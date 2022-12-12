Soccer

Royal Air Maroc plans 30 flights to carry Moroccan fans to semifinal

12 December 2022 - 11:49 By Reuters
Moroccan supporters celebrate their victory against Portugal in the World Cup quarterfinal at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on December 10 2022.
Moroccan supporters celebrate their victory against Portugal in the World Cup quarterfinal at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on December 10 2022.
Image: ANP via Getty Images

Morocco's Royal Air Maroc will operate 30 special flights to carry soccer fans from Casablanca to Doha for the country's World Cup semifinal against France on Wednesday night, the airline said on Monday.

The flights would depart on Tuesday and Wednesday, it said.

To the delight of Moroccans, and not just soccer fans, the country has become the first in Africa ever to qualify for World Cup semifinals.

Passengers on the special-priced round trips will add to thousands of Moroccans who are already attending the soccer tournament in Doha.

Morocco have been the surprise team of the tournament with their shock run to the semifinals, bravely beating Belgium in the group stage, Spain in the last 16 and then Portugal in the quarterfinals on their way there.

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup news here 

* All the World Cup squads here

READ MORE

Magnificent Morocco made history with age-old team ethos and hearts of lions

Whatever happens against France, there can be no denying Morocco have made a statement for the return to football as a team sport
Sport
21 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Love them or hate them, Morocco are flying the African flag

As the World Cup unfolds and Morocco continue to defy the odds, Africa has a reason to celebrate
Opinion & Analysis
21 hours ago

All the remaining World Cup fixtures and times

All the remaining World Cup fixtures and times.
Sport
1 day ago

'Why shouldn't we dream?': Regragui urges Morocco to aim for the trophy

Walid Regragui's dream of his Morocco team becoming Africa's first World Cup semi-finalists came true on Saturday but he said they can go even ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Morocco write history as they become first African, Arab side in World Cup semifinals

Morocco wrote World Cup history on Saturday night as the first African and Arab country to reach the tournament’s semi-finals, continuing their ...
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH: Moroccan ecstasy at World Cup history shared by Africa the world

Moroccan fans exploded in joy on Saturday as their team became the first from any African country to reach a World Cup semifinal, filling the stadium ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Spirit of 2018': France driven by 'collective force' as old guard lead way

Didier Deschamps made only one late substitution as France beat England 2-1 in a nerve-racking World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday, but the defending ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Neymar says he is unsure if he will play again with Brazil Soccer
  2. All the remaining World Cup fixtures and times Soccer
  3. US sportswriter Grant Wahl dies after 'acute distress' covering World Cup — ... Soccer
  4. World Cup 2022 top goal scorer: who could win Golden Boot? Soccer
  5. Leave Ronaldo alone, says Portugal coach Santos ahead of quarterfinal Soccer

Latest Videos

'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala
e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail