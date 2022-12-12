Royal Air Maroc plans 30 flights to carry Moroccan fans to semifinal

To the delight of Moroccans, and not just soccer fans, the country has become the first in Africa ever to qualify for World Cup semifinals.

Passengers on the special-priced round trips will add to thousands of Moroccans who are already attending the soccer tournament in Doha.

Morocco have been the surprise team of the tournament with their shock run to the semifinals, bravely beating Belgium in the group stage, Spain in the last 16 and then Portugal in the quarterfinals on their way there.

