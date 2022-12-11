'Spirit of 2018': France driven by 'collective force' as old guard lead way

France are on course to become the first team to retain their title since Brazil in 1962, but Deschamps refused to think past Wednesday's semifinal against surprise package Morocco, who are the first African team ever to reach the last four.

“We're in the semis, we're not picturing ourselves lifting the trophy.

“There's other steps and it starts on Wednesday. Let's be happy with what we've done tonight even if it's not enough. At least we broke the [defending champions'] curse.”

The last four world champions from Europe failed to even get past the group stage at the next World Cup.

Morocco went through to the semifinals by beating Portugal 1-0 earlier on Saturday and will prove a tough nut to crack, having conceded only one goal in the tournament.