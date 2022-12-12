'Why shouldn't we dream?': Regragui urges Morocco to aim for the trophy

Walid Regragui's dream of his Morocco team becoming Africa's first World Cup semi-finalists came true on Saturday but he said they can go even further in the tournament and continue making history as they seek to inspire future generations.

Morocco became the first African and Arab country to reach the last four with a stunning 1-0 quarterfinal upset of Portugal, the latest scalp of their reputation-shredding run in Qatar that has broken new ground for the sport outside Europe and South America.

Youssef En-Nesyri's towering first-half header earned them the victory that sparked euphoric scenes at Al Thumama Stadium and left them one game away from the World Cup final.