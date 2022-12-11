Soccer

All the remaining World Cup fixtures and times

11 December 2022 - 14:57 By Sports Staff
Sofyan Amrabat of Morocco (below) after their World Cup quarterfinal win against Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium on December 10 2022. Morocco meet France in Wednesday's semifinal.
Image: ANP via Getty Images

All the remaining World Cup fixtures:

(All South Africa times)

 

Semifinals

 

Tuesday December 13:

Argentina v Croatia, Lusail Stadium, Lusail (9pm)

 

Wednesday December 14:

France v Morocco, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (9pm)

 

Third-place playoff

 

Saturday December 17:

Semifinal 1 Loser v Semifinal 2 Loser, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan (5pm)

 

Final

 

Sunday December 18:

Semifinal 1 Winner v Semifinal 2 Winner, Lusail Stadium, Lusail (5pm)

 

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup news here 

* All the World Cup squads here

