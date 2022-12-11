All the remaining World Cup fixtures and times
11 December 2022 - 14:57
All the remaining World Cup fixtures:
(All South Africa times)
Semifinals
Tuesday December 13:
Argentina v Croatia, Lusail Stadium, Lusail (9pm)
Wednesday December 14:
France v Morocco, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (9pm)
Third-place playoff
Saturday December 17:
Semifinal 1 Loser v Semifinal 2 Loser, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan (5pm)
Final
Sunday December 18:
Semifinal 1 Winner v Semifinal 2 Winner, Lusail Stadium, Lusail (5pm)
* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here
* All the World Cup news here
* All the World Cup squads here