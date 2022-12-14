WATCH | Motsepe jumps out of chair celebrating Morocco at the World Cup
While some South Africans have openly declared they will not support Morocco at the World Cup, Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe has shown his backing for Africa's first World Cup semifinalists.
A video posted on Twitter by Caf head of media relations and operations Luxolo September shows Mamelodi Sundowns owner Motsepe unable to contain his excitement as he jumps from his seat in the Education City Stadium VIP box for Morocco during their penalties last-16 win against Spain.
WATCH:
The PASSION in CAF President Dr #PatriceMotsepe as he watches penalties and celebrates #Morocco 🇲🇦🇲🇦 win….
African football future in safer hands @CAF_Online @CAF_Media pic.twitter.com/WaU0pwc5J9
Morocco went on to beat Portugal 1-0 in the quarterfinals to reach the semifinals, where they will meet France at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday night.
South Africa's frosty relationship and its often contentious relationship with Morocco has seen many South Africans chose not to back the Atlas Lions at the World Cup.
Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 in Tuesday night's semifinal to book their place in Sunday's final.
