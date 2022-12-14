ANALYSIS | Messi at his magical best helping Argentina crush Croatia

Julian Alvarez was sent clean through on the end of a route-one pass. Ears back he sprinted towards the goal — almost as fast as the spider-cam fizzing along a wire tracking his run from the roof of the stadium — and chipped Dominik Livaković before being flattened by the goalkeeper.

There had seemed little Livaković could have done to avoid clattering the striker, but referee Daniele Orsato pointed straight to the spot, booked Livaković and also Mateo Kovacić for complaining before Messi strode to the penalty spot.

Seconds later the net bulged and a packed Lusail stadium was throbbing with deafening roars as Argentina’s players mobbed their captain.

Another record snatched, the goal made Messi Argentina’s record World Cup scorer with 11, eclipsing Gabriel Batistuta’s 10.

Already rocked, worse was to come for Croatia five minutes later when, after a similar pattern of losing possession Alvarez broke free again. Two attempted tackles only saw the ball bobble off Alvarez and on he went, before poking the ball past Livaković to double Argentina’s lead.

Argentina seemed faster and hungrier and added to their lead after another breakaway in the 70th minute, this time by Messi.

He careered down the right and twisted defender Josko Gvardiol left and right before screeching to a halt and laying the ball back from the byline to Alvarez. Messis strike partner calmly slotted home from close range for a third to signal euphoria in the blue and white end of the ground that continued until the full-time whistle and beyond.

“We knew Croatia would have possession but we had strength to recover the ball. They were not tidy in possession,” Messi said.

“We are not lost on the pitch, we know what to do in every moment of the game. That's why we were not desperate in this match when we had to run from one side to another.

“We have gone through some tough situations, some good ones. Today we are experiencing something spectacular.

“I'm enjoying it with all these people and with all the Argentinians who are in our country. I imagine it must be crazy.”

Reuters

