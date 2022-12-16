POLL | Who will win the World Cup?

Soccer

16 December 2022 - 13:00
Lionel Messi's final World Cup appearance could see him lift the trophy.
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Billions of people are expected to tune in for the Fifa World Cup final this weekend, with opinions split on who will win the biggest prize in football.

Argentina will face defending champions France in Sunday's final, with both sides looking to write their name in the history books.

Argentina's Julian Alvarez scored twice and earned a penalty during his side's 3-0 win over Croatia earlier this week. A day later France dispatched Morocco 2-0 to book their place in the final through an early goal by Theo Hernandez and a late strike from Randal Kolo Muani.

Argentina's penalty was scored by captain Lionel Messi, who announced the final will be his last World Cup game.

Messi is seen by many as the world's best player but some believe he will only be a contender for the best of all time if he wins a World Cup title.

If Messi lifts the trophy, it will be the first time Argentina have won the competition since 1986.

“I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final. It's many years for the next one and I don't think I'll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it's the best,” he told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole.

French superstar Kylian Mbappe is also seen as one of the world's best players and was key in his side's victory over Morocco.

France will be hoping to be the first side to win back-to-back World Cup titles since Brazil in 1962.

Only Italy in 1934 and 1938 accomplished the feat before that.

