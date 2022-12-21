Proving to be making strides with the team, The Sun UK reported streaming giants Netflix and Amazon Prime were in a bidding war over a behind-the-scenes series featuring McCarthy.
2022 brought Benni McCarthy’s dream move to Manchester, how has it gone so far?
Image: MANCHESTER UNITED TWITTER
This year brought Benni McCarthy’s dream move to Manchester United after he was appointed one of the club’s three first team coaches to serve under new head coach Erik ten Hag.
“Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has added to his backroom team with the appointment of Benni McCarthy as a first team coach,” the club said.
“The former South Africa striker was a boyhood Reds fan and scored twice against us for Porto in the 2003/2004 Champions League knockout stages,” it said.
McCarthy's appointment was one of South Africa's proudest moments with former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane saying it will open doors for others.
“Benni in the 18 area. Breaking boundaries for all of us in South Africa. We wish him well because it will open doors for us. Galagasha,” said a beaming Mosimane.
‘We wish him well because it will open doors for us’: Mosimane on McCarthy’s Man United appointment
Wasting no time, McCarthy made a big impression at Manchester United with the club's superstars reportedly impressed by his work so far.
According to Daily Mail UK, he held extra shooting practice after being asked by Bruno Fernandes.
The drills proved so popular that Cristiano Ronaldo and others quickly joined in.
Ten Hag backed the coach, saying he was happy with McCarthy's involvement so far.
“Benni is relaxed and he’s straight into the team and it’s good to have him here,” he said, before his side's loss to Brentford at the weekend.
Ten Hag added that McCarthy's approach can bring results for a struggling United.
“He has a different voice and this can be really helpful to get the right results”.
'He has a different voice' — Manchester United boss backs Benni McCarthy
McCarthy had the country beaming again after the team won on his first match.
“Played for the biggest brand in the southern hemisphere, Orlando Pirates, now a coach for the biggest team in the world, Man Utd. Thanks Benni McCarthy and the team for a fantastic evening,” tweeted one fan.
Portuguese football star Bruno Fernandes lifted the lid on McCarthy's influence on the Manchester United dressing room.
Speaking to SuperSport, Fernandes said McCarthy had an immediate impact on the training pitch and in the dressing room.
“He is really funny, he’s always positive, he has good energy in the dressing room and training ground.
“He was a quality player and is a quality manager. We do many drills, from finishing, headers, many things he was doing when he was playing. It can help us score goals,” he said.
WATCH | 'He's a quality manager': Heaps of praise for Benni McCarthy at Manchester United
