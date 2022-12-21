After years of Covid-19 lockdowns, people found outdoor sex more fun.
SA fails to keep it up as it loses PornHub top 20 spot
South Africa has fallen from its 2018 glory and is no longer on the PornHub top 20 search list.
The adult content website this week released its year in review.
Though South Africans did not search their way into the 2022 PornHub top 20 countries , Ukrainians, despite a catastrophic invasion by Russia in February which has left thousands of people dead or displaced, made it onto the list.
Ukraine also made it on the list in 2018.
PornHub said the reality category, transgender, group sex, outdoor sex, “scissoring” and foot job fetish were the most popular searches this year.
When South Africa featured in 2018, “ebony” was a favourite category and “Afrikaans”, “Cape Town” and “Mzansi” were the most searched.
According to the analysis of the statistics, visitors seek a homemade porn experience and do not necessarily focus on high-quality videos.
“The reality category grew by 169% to become one of the top 20, while the amateur category dropped by 19%.
“Our statisticians theorise that as more amateur models have become full-time performers the quality of their videos has improved, but visitors are still seeking a real homemade porn experience,” said the report.
After years of Covid-19 lockdowns, people found outdoor sex more fun.
The category created huge traffic on the platform. But it’s not just any location — camping, tents, hotels and sex on the beach have seen prominence.
The numbers show women like watching other women doing “it”, as women mostly viewed lesbians “scissoring”. Other searches believed to be by women users were for sexual positions such as “cowgirl” position. Male searches were dominated by the search word “doggystyle”.
Older people, between the ages of 54 and 65 and upwards, spend on average nine minutes on the platform.
Women visitors spend more time browsing than men.
Worldwide, Sunday is the preferred day to watch pornography, while Friday tends to have slower traffic.
According to the report, peak viewing times are from 10pm to 1am, but on weekends when people stay up later and sleep later, the viewing time shifts into the morning hours.
“New Year’s Eve kicked holiday ass with a huge 40% drop in worldwide traffic from 6pm to midnight on December 31. The biggest party country in our top 20 was Belgium, where traffic dropped 56% on New Year’s, while the US only dropped 22% last year.
“The worldwide traffic drop on Christmas Eve was 32%, while Christmas Day saw traffic drop by 15%. About half of France and Belgium’s traffic dropped off on Christmas Eve, compared to a 24% drop in the US.”
The number one categories stayed the same for men and women this year — Japanese for men and lesbian for women.
The popularity of ebony porn increased for both genders, moving up four places for women and second for men, making it their second most viewed category.
The reality category grew in popularity for men and women, joining the top 20 most viewed for the first time. Outdoor appeared in the top 20 for both genders for the first time, as did the babysitter (18+) category.
The US topped the charts with most users.
It was followed by the UK, France, Japan, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Canada, Egypt and Belgium.
The US again had the highest daily traffic to PornHub, followed by the UK. France moved one place ahead of Japan, Mexico one ahead of Italy and Germany one ahead of Canada. Egypt moved up seven places to join the top 20 for the first time. Belgium last made the top 20 in 2017.
Egyptian users also accounted for the longest time spent on the website, with an average of 11 minutes 12 seconds. The quickest was Mexico at eight minutes 45 seconds, a drop of 31 seconds compared to 2021.
Abella Danger was named porn star of the year.
