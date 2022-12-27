In year of drama, World Cup shines spotlight on growth in football

Lionel Messi's World Cup fairy-tale lit up the year in football as heroics and heartbreak at the finals captivated fans and highlighted the growth of the world's most popular sport despite the criticism of host country Qatar's human rights record.

European leagues have long dictated the global football calendar but world governing body Fifa's decision to hold the tournament in the Middle East for the first time resulted in a midseason pause and shook up the domestic club game.

With matches played in air-conditioned stadiums to cope with the heat of the desert state and no beer on tap in stadiums, spectators experienced a World Cup like never before.

But that did not kill the party mood as the finals repeatedly delivered exciting moments and concluded with Messi kissing the golden trophy, the missing piece in his vast collection, as Argentina defeated France on penalties.