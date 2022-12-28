Chelsea win tempered by fresh injury for James, Man United chop Forest

Forest thought they had got back into the match midway through the first half, but Willy Boly's goal from a free-kick was ruled out for offside.

The visitors never looked like mounting a comeback, with United putting the seal on an impressive display as substitute Fred netted a late third, completing a victory that moves the fifth-placed hosts one point off the top four. Forest stay 19th.

“We have to score more goals, we created so many chances and it took us until just before the end to score the third goal, we need to take this moment earlier,” United boss Erik ten Hag told Amazon.

“Just before half time we had two really good chances to finish the game. There are many games to come, you can then save energy and it is better for everyone. For the progress of the team we need to be more clinical.

“You can see Martial and Rashford are goalscorers, Bruno Fernandes will score goals, but we have to be ruthless.”

Rashford has enjoyed a much-improved season in front of goal for club and country and, in his side's first league game back after the World Cup, his fine near-post finish from a well-worked corner broke the deadlock in the Old Trafford drizzle.

The goal took Rashford's tally to 10 for the season in all competitions, double what he managed last season; with another player who has his found his scoring touch again, Martial, converting Rashford's pass to add another quick-fire goal.

“Every forward has a number they want to try to reach,” Rashford told Amazon.

“For me it's to score more than I've ever scored in a season so for me I think it's 22 or 23. I need to try to keep scoring and affecting the games.”