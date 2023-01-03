Sundowns explode at the end against Birds to continue march on title

For Middendorp it is back to the drawing board as they are second-from-bottom in the league and will be under pressure to get a positive result in their next match on Saturday against Chippa United at home.

Sundowns will be looking to tighten their grip at the top of the standings when they visit Richards Bay at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Sundowns made two changes to the team that beat Pirates last weekend with Sifiso Ngobeni coming in for Thapelo Morena and Cassius Mailula for Abubeker Nasir.

In his second match in charge of Swallows, new coach Ernst Middendorp rang some changes from the team that lost 1-0 away to Richards Bay last weekend with Mthokozisi Shwabule replaced by Kamal Sait in defence and Tlakusani Mthethwa replaced by Kwanda Mngonyama in midfield.

In attack Middendorp started with Kagiso Malinga ahead of veteran striker Zambian striker Mwape Musonda while Siyabonga Khumalo was replaced by Pentje Zulu.

In an unusual tactical ploy, Middendorp used defender Mngonyama in central midfield to try to nullify with the threat of Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane, Marcelo Allende and Neo Maema.

Sundowns opened the scoring after 62 minutes through attacking midfielder Maema who rifled home a thunderous shot from inside the box to give Swallows goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa no chance.

The goal was a result of a good attacking move that was started by Zwane in midfield and ended with Khuliso Mudau delivering a good cross for Maema to trap and control before kissing the back of the net.

Four minutes later, Sundowns increased their lead in breathtaking style when Zwane registered his second goal after he received a defence-splitting pass from Mailula.