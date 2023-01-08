Before the derby, Royal had gone for three matches without a win in the league.
Royal AM end winless run with victory over AmaZulu
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Royal AM claimed an emphatic 2-0 victory over their Durban rivals AmaZulu FC at Chatsworth Stadium to end their three-match winless run in the DStv Premiership.
Sera Motebang and Mxolis Macuphu scored a goal in each half, with another goal ruled out after a protest by AmaZulu.
Motebang scored in the 12th minute while Macuphu found the back of the net on 85 minutes.
Royal led 1-0 at the half time break and knew they would have to work twice as hard to stop Usuthu from bouncing back.
Motebang headed the ball in from an excellent free kick by the evergreen Ellias Pelembe.
Motebang was given all the time and space to send the ball to the net by the Usuthu defence.
Had the Lesotho-born forward missed the ball, it would have still found an unmarked and dangerous Ricardo Nascimento to send the ball in.
