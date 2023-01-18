Soccer

Mammila ropes discarded Lentjies back into Chippa coaching staff

18 January 2023 - 09:12 By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Kurt Lentjies has been brought back into the technical staff at Chippa United. File photo
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila has roped the club's former boss and attacking midfielder Kurt Lentjies back into the technical staff in an attempt to get their scoring engine working again.

Previously discarded, Lentjies rejoins Chippa as they prepare for Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Saturday. He will serve as Mammila’s second assistant coach alongside Siya Gwambi.

In their four winless DStv Premiership matches since the resumption after the World Cup break, Chippa have only managed to score three goals. The Eastern Cape team, after initially notching wins as Mammila replaced Daine Klate as head coach soon after the beginning of the season, have not won in six games.

Their disappointing results have seen them drop out of the top eight, from sixth to ninth place.

Former Chippa forward Lentjies, who previously coached the team for a stint, with former administrator Mammila raising eyebrows serving as his assistant for a period, will work on the team’s attack.

But when approached for comment at Tuesday’s training session, 37-year-old Lentjies declined to confirm whether he was back at the team, even after  Mammila confirmed his return.

“Kurt is back, he is part and parcel of the technical team,” Mammila said. “If you can look at our team we were very thin, so he is my second assistant.

“Coach Siya is the first assistant and Kurt is the second. Each coach has their specific focus area and Kurt will work more on our final third.

