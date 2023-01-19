South Africa

Roads department says assessment of collapsed Hendrik Potgieter bridge under way

19 January 2023 - 08:45
A section of the Hendrik Potgieter road in Roodepoort that collapsed after heavy rains.
Image: David Tembe via Twitter

The Gauteng department of roads and transport has announced it has appointed a bridge engineering service provider to assess damage to a bridge on Hendrik Potgieter Road in Roodepoort that collapsed in December during heavy rains. 

The road is a major route, linking Krugersdorp and Johannesburg. The affected section has been closed since December. 

In a brief notice, the department confirmed the service provider has already commenced a geological survey.

“The outcome of the investigation will determine the future plan of action as well as the duration of the reconstruction period. A contractor is also currently busy clearing the site access at the same time,” reads the notice. 

Since the bridge collapse,  residents living in areas such as Wilgeheuwel have been complaining about traffic congestion on residential roads, which are being used as a detour — especially by trucks.

