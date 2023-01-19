Ten Hag rues dropped points as United lack ruthless edge against Palace

To add to United's woes they had a justifiable penalty claim turned away and, more damagingly, influential Brazilian midfielder Casemiro was booked late for a rash challenge and he will now be suspended for the trip to Arsenal.

“He's a really important player for us and a reason we're in this position,” Ten Hag said.

“But last time we beat Arsenal without Casemiro. We need to do it again.”

Despite the disappointment, United's run of form has lifted them to a position few imagined was possible earlier this season and Ten Hag said the focus was now on Arsenal.

“It happened. You can't change it. We're looking to Arsenal and to make a proper plan. The players have to make sure they're ready. It's fantastic to play such games.”

While Ten Hag tried to play down the loss of Casemiro for Sunday's clash, keeper David De Gea admitted it was a bitter blow and he also questioned why United were playing in midweek.

“Big blow to lose Casemiro for Sunday. I don't get it why Arsenal don't play as we have to play in the same week and they don't,” he said. “Now we are missing one of our best players.

“I don't understand. Now we miss him for a big game and it is a big loss for us.”

Reuters