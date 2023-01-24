“It is to be in charge, and you must then look into the results of the team and see if I was doing the correct thing.
“There were things I would do without the permission of the president [Mkhize] and there were other things where I would consult.
“That was my choice. I believe in any situation it’s a team effort. It’s not about me, it’s about the team.
“But once those stories were there I felt I had to take special leave.”
Mnisi said his decision was based on the news reports that he was suspended appearing to emerge from sources within Royal.
Asked what caused the rift, Mnisi said: “It was never the issue of the hiring of Khabo Zondo [as coach], and I think I did explain that. Khabo Zondo was not hired by me.”
“The president did that. I was not there. I was already on leave.”
Mnisi said he is proud of his achievements at Royal.
PODCAST | It was never the issue of Khabo Zondo: Sinky Mnisi on his rift with Royal
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Former Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi says he took “special leave” at Royal AM in response to media stories he was suspended at the club.
Mnisi last week announced his “exit from Royal AM FC with immediate effect after my return from special leave on December 28 2022”.
Mnisi's leave lasted several months, during which time there were reports he was suspended for, among other reasons, allegedly running the Durban team owned by businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize as if it were his own.
He denied reports he had hired Khabo Zondo as coach of Royal in July 2022 without clearing the decision with Mkhize.
“Once there's not trust between the two parties I don't think it would be healthy for me to continue in that environment,” Mnisi told Marawa Sports Worldwide.
“I decided it would be in the best interests for them and me to end the relationship.
“ I'm quite happy that I took that stand, and grateful I was given an opportunity by Royal AM to serve them from the [time they were in the] NFD [first division].”
Mnisi said his special leave at Royal “made sense”, and stressed he “was never suspended at Royal AM, never fired and never charged”.
He said press reports of his suspension prompted him to take leave.
“ I was quite devastated. My name was dragged through the mud. I was humiliated.
“The stories in the media were that I was running the team as if it was my own. But what are the responsibilities of a CEO?
PODCAST | Royal AM 'claiming Nurković was not their player': lawyer Lazić
“It is to be in charge, and you must then look into the results of the team and see if I was doing the correct thing.
“There were things I would do without the permission of the president [Mkhize] and there were other things where I would consult.
“That was my choice. I believe in any situation it’s a team effort. It’s not about me, it’s about the team.
“But once those stories were there I felt I had to take special leave.”
Mnisi said his decision was based on the news reports that he was suspended appearing to emerge from sources within Royal.
Asked what caused the rift, Mnisi said: “It was never the issue of the hiring of Khabo Zondo [as coach], and I think I did explain that. Khabo Zondo was not hired by me.”
“The president did that. I was not there. I was already on leave.”
Mnisi said he is proud of his achievements at Royal.
READ MORE
PODCAST | Some staff ‘hit’ in away game against Mazembe: MaMkhize
PODCAST | We’ve never spoken about it: Jele on a Pirates testimonial match
PODCAST | South Africa cannot continue without VAR: Victor Gomes
PODCAST | I would dribble out the box and Bondarenko would shout at me: 'Magents' Motale
PODCAST | 'I was called a sell-out because I was working with Luyt': Sono
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos