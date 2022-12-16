PODCAST | I would dribble out the box and Bondarenko would shout at me: 'Magents' Motale

Speaking to Marawa Sports Worldwide, the renowned character in South African football was asked if any of this generation's players come close to his style of play
“No ways. I was artistic,” he said.
“I would dribble out of the box and [Pirates' Russian coach] Viktor Bondarenko [would shout in his broken English], 'You give me heart attack. You kill me'.”
In a wide-ranging interview, Motale touched on topics including his work in prisons, meeting Chris Hani's killer, Janusz Waluś, and being captain of the Pirates team that won the 1995 Champions Cup.
The 56-year-old also played for clubs including Dynamos, Ria Stars, SuperSport United and Avendale Athletico.
For more episodes, click here.
Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu
