Soccer

PODCAST | We’ve never spoken about it: Jele on a Pirates testimonial match

20 December 2022 - 05:45 By Sports staff
Happy Jele playing for Orlando Pirates in May 2022.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Happy Jele says he has never had an approach from Orlando Pirates regarding plans for a testimonial match.

Jele played for one club in his professional career, serving Bucs for 16 years where he was part of the team that won back-to-back domestic trebles in 2010-11 and 2011-12 and reached the Caf Champions League final in 2013.

He won eight trophies, played more than 400 games at Bucs and captained the team in his final years at the club.

Jele was asked on Marawa Sports Worldwide if Bucs have made any mention of a testimonial match — a common practice for long-serving players in Europe and South America, but far less so in South Africa — since he left the club in July.

“We’ve never spoken about it, but obviously I can’t [speak for them] — maybe there was something they planned for me,” he said.

“After I left the team I still wanted to play football for the next two years.”

Pressed that he deserves a testimonial, Jele said: “I won’t talk about it a lot because that’s not my territory. But I went there [to Pirates] to work.

“If a company and a party had an agreement on not renewing the contract, someone needs to go. So you need to remember that you’re working for someone and respect that.

“I think they have done their best for what they did for me from 2006 until now.”

PODCAST | I would dribble out the box and Bondarenko would shout at me: 'Magents' Motale

There is currently not a player in South Africa who compares with his style of play, says former Orlando Pirates left-back Edward 'Magents' Motale.
Sport
4 days ago

Jele revealed he had a two-month trial with French Ligue 1 team Lens in 2010.

“When I joined Pirates there were other offers but Pirates were showing they really wanted me, so I had to join them.

“From there I had to go to France for trials in 2010, at Lens. It went well but I didn’t get a chance to go back.

“I stayed there for almost two months, so it was great, but it didn’t work out. The deal didn’t happen.

“But it was a good experience. I learnt about how European teams do things in football.”

In a wide-ranging interview Jele discussed topics such as how he spends his time as he waits to find a club, what he felt was missing in his achievements at Pirates, his early days at Bucs, talented players coming through at the club and his plans for coaching.

For more episodes, click here.

