Stunned Linette, Sabalenka power into Melbourne semis

Two double faults as Sabalenka served for the match were a reminder of the player she once was but, the 24-year-old saved three break points and sealed the win with a huge forehand that struck the running Vekic in the body.

“She's a great player and it's always tough to against play her,” Sabalenka said, before explaining why she thought she had come out on top.

“I think it was because I was calm and I expected this game from her, so I was able to stay in the game no matter what. That was the key.”

Linette had no problems serving out her quarterfinal against twice Grand Slam finalist Pliskova, who made 36 unforced errors and was always chasing the match.

The Czech knew she had to raise her game in the second set after losing the first but Linette had the answer to everything thrown at her.

“She really played well from the baseline,” said Pliskova. “I just didn't find any space in the court to go for my winners. Obviously the serve was not great today at all.”

Linette had never been past the third round at a Grand Slam before arriving at Melbourne Park this year and said a change in mentality was behind her fairy-tale run.

“I think through all my life I've been taking mistakes, losses very personally,” she explained. “So to disconnect (life) as a tennis player and a person was really difficult because I felt a lot of times that the mistakes were defining me.”

Later on Wednesday, Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul meet in the first all-American men's Grand Slam quarterfinal since 2007, and overwhelming favourite Novak Djokovic faces Andrey Rublev in a bid to reach a 10th Melbourne Park semifinal.