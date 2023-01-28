Orlando Pirates put themselves in a good position to fight for the second spot in the DStv Premiership when they notched up their third consecutive win on Saturday, beating bottom-placed Marumo Gallants 2-0 in front of a boisterous crowd at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.
Monnapule Saleng and Phillip Ndlondlo scored in either half in Polokwane to ensure that the Buccaneers remain in fourth spot and just two points off second-placed Richards Bay FC who play AmaZulu FC in the KwaZulu-Natal derby on Sunday.
Pirates' eighth win of the season came on the back of two other successive home triumphs against Lamontville Golden Arrows (3-1) and Stellenbosch FC (4-1).
Saleng's goal, his fourth of the season, was registered in the 37th minute of the first half that was dominated by the visitors.
Ndlondlo, who scored his first goal in Bucs colours against Stellenbosch last week, slotted from the spot in the 68th minute to hand his former side their ninth defeat of the season as the remain rooted in 16th spot having collected just 15 points from 20 matches.
The three wins could not have come at a more opportune time for Jose Riveiro's side who face a real test next Saturday when they host runaway log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who won their 14th league match on the trot earlier on Saturday, beating Sekhukhune United 2-0.
Pirates will also end next month (February 25) with another tough encounter against their Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs who, like Sundowns, beat them in the first round.
Gallants' defeat comes as no surprise as they've collected only two points from their last five matches with two other defeats in games against Arrows (3-2) and Bay (2-0).
Pirates clinch third successive victory to remain in the hunt for second spot
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
