Royal AM reappoint former coach John Maduka in fight against the drop
Image: ROYAL AM/TWITTER
Royal AM have reappointed former coach John Maduka as their new boss as this season's technical circus continues at the KwaZulu-Natal club.
Royal announced the reunion with Maduka on their social media platforms where they only said, “Welcome back coach Maduka”, and did not give more details.
In a decision that raised eyebrows, Maduka parted ways with Royal at the end of last season when he could not clinch a new deal in his contract negotiations after leading the club to a third-place finish in their maiden season in the DStv Premiership.
Maduka moved to KwaZulu-Natal with Royal after Durban-based business-person Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize bought the franchise and relocated Bloemfontein Celtic to the coastal city at the start of the 2021-2022 season.
The club did not give details about the length of Maduka’s new contract or what will happen to coach Abram Nteo.
Royal have also not clarified the status of Nteo's co-coach Khabo Zondo, who has not been seen on the bench for a few months.
Unconfirmed reports have suggested the veteran coach is no longer with the club, but AM have insisted he is still with the team.
After Maduka left Royal he was replaced by Zondo. However, Zondo was soon demoted from head coach as the club management opted for three co-coaches, adding Dan Malesela and Nteo.
Malesela left Royal in September to rejoin former employers Marumo Gallants.
Royal media officer S’thembiso Hlongwane told TimesLIVE he is not in camp with the team and did not have details of Maduka’s appointment.
Attempts to reach Maduka or Royal GM Richard Makhoba for comment were not successful.
Royal will hope Maduka's return will help change their fortunes in the Premiership. After 18 matches, Thwihli Thwahla are in 12th place with 21 points.
They are six points above the relegation zone and have managed just a point in their past three games.
