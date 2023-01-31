Soccer

PODCAST | Malesela says ‘unfaithful people’ at Marumo plotted against him

31 January 2023 - 18:16 By Sports Staff
Dan Malesela has been put on 'special leave' by Marumo Gallants.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Suspended Marumo Gallants coach Dan “Dance” Malesela believes owner Abram Sello is close to “unfaithful” people at the club.

Malesela implied in an interview with Marawa Sports Worldwide (MSW) that his being placed on “special leave” was sabotage.

On Monday last-placed DStv Premiership team Gallants announced Malesela had been given special leave amid the club's poor form. The team said Malesela remained the head coach but would use his time off to recoup and restrategise.

Marumo roped their former coach Dylan Kerr back into the club as a consultant with assistant coach Raymond Mdaka filling in as interim head coach.

The Limpopo club have not won in eight league games — six defeats and two draws. Their last league victory was when they beat Cape Town City 2-1 last October.

Malesela bemoaned Sello's association with "untrustworthy" people at the club. The coach chalked Marumo's struggles down to lack of resources and having a thin squad.

“I have just realised now because I've received so many calls. I have realised there are so many unfaithful people. The chair [Sello] is a good person, he's a very good person, but there are a lot of people working around him who are not good,'' Malesela told MSW.

“When you have challenges, look at the right source of your challenges and that's where you'll be able to progress. If you ignore the challenges, you may find yourself in a bad space. We were very unfortunate we lost almost all our defenders for months.

“Ayanda Nkili, Lehlohonolo Nonyane are some of the players who were not there for months. We had to go with makeshift [line-ups] and when you change the defenders so much you are at risk of losing matches.

“We have very small resources [so] we can't function properly.”

For more episodes, click here.

