Al-Ahli took the lead in the 34th minute before Al-Akhdoud made it 1-1 on half time.
Mosimane made two substitutes early in the second half, bringing in Abdulbasit Hindi for Al-Zubaidi and Abdurrahman Al-Zahrani for Ali Majrashi, but Al-Akhdoud made it 2-1 10 minutes into the second half.
Al-Akhdoud made it 3-1 six minutes later before hitting the final nail in Al-Ahli’s coffin to make the final score 4-1.
Al-Ahli fans, including EFF leader Julius Malema, wished Mosimane better luck next time.
“Thanks for your support, leadership. We will keep fighting like the Fighters. Stay strong, you still have a long way also. No shortcuts, endurance is key in any field,” Mosimane told Malema.
‘Unacceptable scoreline in front of our fans’: Mosimane suffers first defeat as Al-Ahli Saudi coach
Image: PIC: TWITTER/ Al-Ahli Saudi Club
Al-Ahli Saudi head coach Pitso Mosimane has apologised to fans after his team suffered its first defeat against Al-Akhdoud.
Mosimane’s unbeaten run as Al-Ahli coach came to a crushing end on Thursday following a home 4-1 defeat to Al-Akhdoud at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium. This was their first defeat after 13 unbeaten matches.
The defeat saw Al-Akhdoud climb to the top of the table, while Al-Ahli Saudi drop to third place.
“We got humbled tonight,” said Mosimane.
“Unacceptable scoreline, especially in front of our fans. No excuses, only apologies. Anyway, the race is still long. Sorry.”
Al-Ahli took the lead in the 34th minute before Al-Akhdoud made it 1-1 on half time.
Mosimane made two substitutes early in the second half, bringing in Abdulbasit Hindi for Al-Zubaidi and Abdurrahman Al-Zahrani for Ali Majrashi, but Al-Akhdoud made it 2-1 10 minutes into the second half.
Al-Akhdoud made it 3-1 six minutes later before hitting the final nail in Al-Ahli’s coffin to make the final score 4-1.
Al-Ahli fans, including EFF leader Julius Malema, wished Mosimane better luck next time.
“Thanks for your support, leadership. We will keep fighting like the Fighters. Stay strong, you still have a long way also. No shortcuts, endurance is key in any field,” Mosimane told Malema.
READ MORE:
'Chairman Irvin Khoza and I will be the first to know': Mosimane opens up about Lorch's reported move to Al-Ahli
WATCH | Percy Tau scores as Al Ahly start with win at Club World Cup
WATCH | Al-Ahli fans rejoice as Pitso Mosimane’s team go top of Yelo League
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos