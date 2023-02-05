“I thought we had better chances even though they had better share of the ball. They were very dominant in possession but I thought we defended very, very well.”
Downs are in the midst of a tough programme.
They meet third-placed league side Richards Bay in a Nedbank Cup last-32 clash at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday night (7.30pm). The Brazilians open their Caf Champions League Group B campaign against Sudan's Al Hilal, also at Loftus, on Saturday.
'I have to wrap my head round it': Mokwena on Downs' double over Chiefs and Pirates
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Seemingly a touch embarrassed, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena smiled wryly when told of his team's completion of a historic league double over Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs after the Brazilians' win over Pirates on Saturday.
Sundowns completed a double over Chiefs when they beat them 1-0 in January, after their 4-0 win in Pretoria earlier in the season. On Saturday at Orlando Stadium Mokwena's team did the same to their other “big three” rival, Pirates, when Cassius Mailula's early goal gave the runaway DStv Premiership leaders a 1-0 win.
“I didn’t know that and I have to wrap my mind around it,” Mokwena said. “Congratulations to the football club. It’s always a collective effort.”
Mokwena admitted though that Saturday's match, which stretched their league-winning record to 15 matches and opened a 23-point gap with second-placed SuperSport United, was a real tester for his team.
DStv Premiership | Orlando Pirates vs. Mamelodi Sundowns | Highlights
Bucs had 59% ball possession and two shots on target from 13 attempts at goal. Sundowns profited early from possession given away through a pass out of his box by Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, allowing Cassius Mailula to score a sixth-minute opener. The Brazilians defeated Pirates by protecting their lead in difficult situations.
“We played against a good side. This could easily been like an away Champions League match,” Mokwena said.
“We’ve struggled in the past to keep clean sheets against good sides but today we didn’t give too many chances to Pirates, except on set pieces. They had some very good situations on set pieces and they played for that also.
Downs are in the midst of a tough programme.
