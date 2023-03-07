Middendorp ditches Swallows FC for German Bundesliga 3 club

Ernst Middendorp has ditched Swallows FC to take a job at relegation-threatened German third division team SV Meppen.

The 64-year-old journeyman coach was announced as Meppen's boss on the Bundesliga 3 club's website and social media platforms on Tuesday night.

Middendorp, who coached Kaizer Chiefs twice, will be expected to pull off one of his regelation-busting turnarounds as Meppen are in last place.

Swallows, though, are also struggling in third-last place in the DStv Premiership and the loss of their coach in the final third of the season will come as a blow to their battle for survival.