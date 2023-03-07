Soccer

Middendorp ditches Swallows FC for German Bundesliga 3 club

07 March 2023 - 19:46 By Marc Strydom
Ernst Middendorp has left Swallows FC for a club in the German third division.
Ernst Middendorp has left Swallows FC for a club in the German third division.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Ernst Middendorp has ditched Swallows FC to take a job at relegation-threatened German third division team SV Meppen.

The 64-year-old journeyman coach was announced as Meppen's boss on the Bundesliga 3 club's website and social media platforms on Tuesday night.

Middendorp, who coached Kaizer Chiefs twice, will be expected to pull off one of his regelation-busting turnarounds as Meppen are in last place.

Swallows, though, are also struggling in third-last place in the DStv Premiership and the loss of their coach in the final third of the season will come as a blow to their battle for survival.

Meppen said: “Ernst Middendorp will be the new head coach of the club.

“He most recently coached Swallows FC in the South African Premier League. He cancelled his contract there, which ran until the summer of 2026. Ernst Middendorp signed a contract with SVM until the end of the season.

“Middendorp coached Arminia Bielefeld three times: first in 1988 to 1990, then again from 1994 to 1998. During his second term, he led Arminia from the regional league to the Bundesliga.

“On Arminia Bielefeld's 100th anniversary in 2005 Middendorp was voted 'Coach of the Century' by the club's fans.

Shock as Richards Bay FC player Mtolo collapses and dies in training

DStv Premiership club Richards Bay FC has announced news of the death of their midfielder Siphamandla Mtolo after he collapsed in training on Tuesday ...
Sport
4 hours ago

“In addition to German clubs such as Rot-Weiss Essen, KFC Uerdingen, FC Augsburg and VfL Bochum, Ernst Middendorp was internationally has been head coach for top clubs in China, Cyprus, Thailand and most recently in South Africa.

“Middendorp is expected in Germany from South Africa tomorrow [Wednesday] morning and is expected to lead the training session in the afternoon.”

Meppen sports director Heiner Beckmann said: “We are convinced Ernst Middendorp can help us immediately in the current situation with his enormous experience.

“I was in regular contact with him and I know how intensively Middendorp was involved with German football, the third division and especially with SV Meppen from afar.”

Birds chair David Mogashoa could not immediately be reached for comment.

READ MORE

Swallows coach Middendorp disappointed over lack of energy in heavy defeat to Pirates

Swallow coach Ernst Middendorp was bitterly disappointed by the lack of energy from his players during the 4-1 DStv Premiership defeat by Orlando ...
Sport
3 days ago

Sundowns’ red-hot Cassius Mailula included in Bafana squad

Mamelodi Sundowns' red-hot scoring ace Cassius Mailula has been named in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos' 35-man preliminary squad for their crucial ...
Sport
4 hours ago

‘Why does it take so long for me to get a work permit?’: Gallants coach Kerr

Marumo Gallants coach Dylan Kerr is tearing his hair out again over his paperwork after waiting for five weeks for his work permit to come through.
Sport
6 hours ago

How Kaizer Motaung Jr plans to finally fix Chiefs

The longer Chiefs go without winning a trophy, the more the pressure grows on any player brought in
Sport
22 hours ago

I will have my players’ back: Mokwena opens up on Sundowns’ Mbule and Jali

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has opened up about reports that big-name players Andile Jali and Sipho Mbule arrived at training under the ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Kumnandi ekhaya’ ... ‘I'm not sure about that’ — Motsepe’s wife ... Soccer
  2. How Manchester United honoured AKA Soccer
  3. I will have my players’ back: Mokwena opens up on Sundowns’ Mbule and Jali Soccer
  4. How Kaizer Motaung Jr plans to finally fix Chiefs Sport
  5. Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi wants to help rescue School of Excellence Soccer

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Thuli Madonsela says Advocate Mpofu has reached a new low