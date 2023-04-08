Hunt bemoans Supersport’s loss of home comforts

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is disappointed they have lost the advantage of finishing the season at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.

United enjoyed a good run of eight league wins and four draws at the venue this season, but it no longer meets the requirements to host Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches.

As a result, they have been forced to relocate to Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Stadium where they are expected to play their remaining home matches against AmaZulu, Stellenbosch and Kaizer Chiefs.

United beat TS Galaxy 2-0 with goals by Siphesihle Ndlovu and Bradley Grobler in either half on Friday to move to second spot on the DStv Premiership standings at their adopted TUT Stadium.