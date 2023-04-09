Koepka extends Masters lead before round three suspended due to rain

LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka extended his Masters lead to four shots over Spaniard Jon Rahm before third-round play at windy and cold Augusta National Golf Club was suspended for the day due to intense rain that waterlogged the course.

Koepka, who began the day two shots clear of Rahm with amateur Sam Bennett a further two strokes back, had one birdie through six holes and was staring at an 11-foot par putt at the seventh when play was suspended at 3.15pm ET (9.15pm SA time) with no players having completed their rounds.

It marked the second consecutive day rain interrupted play at the year's first major as 39 golfers returned early on Saturday to complete their second round.

“Yeah, it's obviously super difficult,” Koepka said. “The ball's not going anywhere. You've got rain to deal with, and it's freezing cold. It doesn't make it easy.”

Players went out in threesomes off split tees with hopes of completing the entire third round despite the forecast of heavy rain and wind that picked up shortly after the final group headed out with temperatures around 8°C.