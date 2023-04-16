Soccer

Chiefs and Pirates drawn in Soweto derby for Nedbank Cup semis

16 April 2023 - 20:53 By Marc Strydom
Yusuf Maart of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates scoring with teammate Ashley Du Preez in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on April 16 2023.
Yusuf Maart of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates scoring with teammate Ashley Du Preez in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on April 16 2023.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs will be “at home” to Orlando Pirates in a Soweto derby Nedbank Cup semifinal.

Stellenbosch FC were drawn to host Sekhukhune United in the other semifinal, in the draw conducted at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday night, soon after Chiefs beat Royal AM 2-1 in extra-time there in their quarterfinal.

The exact dates and venues of the semifinals will be announced later, though FNB Stadium is the only venue capable of hosting the Soweto derby.

In Sunday’s earlier quarterfinal Sekhukhune beat Chippa United 2-1 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

On Saturday Orlando Pirates beat Dondol Stars on penalties and Stellenbosch FC shocked Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1.

Nedbank Cup draw (home teams first, dates and venues announced later):

Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates

Stellenbosch FC v Sekhukhune United

READ MORE

‘That was disgusting’: Dondol coach Rashamuse slams Pirates official

A livid Dondol Stars co-coach Khuliso Rashamuse has branded the behaviour of an unidentified Orlando Pirates official who allegedly tampered with the ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Our opponents play a game a week, Mokwena laments after Sundowns’ cup shock

It's not often a Mamelodi Sundowns coach has to admit his team was outwitted by the opposition.
Sport
10 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs edge past Royal AM into Nedbank Cup semifinals

They relied on an own goal and yet another penalty to achieve it, but Kaizer Chiefs ultimately did shade the contest too as they ran out 2-1 ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Rayners' brace knocks Sundowns out of the Nedbank Cup

Iqraam Rayners continued with his amazing goalscoring form in the Nedbank Cup, notching up his third successive brace to help Stellenbosch FC qualify ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates coach Riveiro explains why he kept his starting XI against Dondol

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has used the same starting line-up in their past few games and he says that is a good sign of the progress the ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Sekhukhune coach Truter believes ‘professional’ Mokotjo could return to Bafana

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has waxed lyrical about the quality and professionalism of former Bafana Bafana star midfielder Kamohelo ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘We want to win everything,’ says Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane

The DStv Premiership title is gone to Mamelodi Sundowns for another season but there is still a lot at stake for Kaizer Chiefs.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I played with people who came to training drunk’: ex-SuperSport star Jabu ... Soccer
  2. ‘That was disgusting’: Dondol coach Rashamuse slams Pirates official Soccer
  3. Bayern's Mane made mistake in Sane clash but case is closed — Tuchel Soccer
  4. Gerda Steyn smashes her own Two Oceans record Sport
  5. My plan is to race Two Oceans and Comrades: Gerda Steyn seeks double glory Sport

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
'Why didn't you tell SA that Bester had escaped?: Breytenbach demands of Cele