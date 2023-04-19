Soccer

‘It doesn’t bother me,’ says Mobbie on criticism from his Bafana doubters

19 April 2023 - 11:22
Sekhukhune United defender Nyiko Mobbie during their training session at Johannesburg Stadium.
Sekhukhune United defender Nyiko Mobbie during their training session at Johannesburg Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The criticism and ridicule have often been brutal, but the soft-spoken Bafana Bafana and Sekhukhune United defender Nyiko Mobbie is taking it in his stride. 

Since Hugo Broos took over the Bafana coaching reins in 2021, Mobbie has been an almost ever-present feature at right-back for the national team, but some football supporters argue he doesn’t deserve to be there. 

When people questioned Mobbie’s frequent selection for the national team, Broos stuck to his guns by repeatedly maintaining the defender has done nothing to warrant being dropped. 

Last year, Broos said the 28-year-old has never disappointed him. 

“Nyiko Mobbie has never disappointed me. Never, except against France [a 5-0 friendly defeat for Bafana in March last year] and this was not only his fault,” Broos said last year. 

Asked to comment about his doubters, Mobbie said he focuses on improving his game and critics don’t bother him. 

“When you play football, it is normal for people to talk about you but it doesn’t worry me,” he said. 

“I always focus on trying to improve my game [and not what people say], but sometimes they are right in what they say and sometimes they are not right. 

“The most important thing is to work on improving myself and I have to accept people have their preferences. They will prefer the other player but it doesn’t bother me.  

“I just focus on my job here at Sekhukhune United and doing well whenever I am called up to the national team. It is not about the belief in me so much from the coach, what I can say is that everyone who goes to Bafana must go there and give their best.  

“It is not about me — everyone has to try to give their best.” 

On seventh-placed Sekukhune's season, Mobbie admitted they have blown hot and cold but are targeting a top five finish. 

“It has been good for us, we are trying to achieve our goal of finishing as high as possible. We have five games to play and our target is to try to win those games.  

“I am happy with the performances I have given for the team. Our realistic position is in the top five at the end of the season.

“We were worried as players and we try to correct our mistakes but we have to work on improving in every game. As players we have to work more on getting consistency.” 

Sekhukhune United host Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Fans in Norway raise R2m on hearing ex-Bafana keeper Baron is living in poverty

Football supporters in Norway have raised close to R2m after hearing the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Emille Baron, who played for Lillestrøm SK, ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Sekhukhune coach Truter believes ‘professional’ Mokotjo could return to Bafana

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has waxed lyrical about the quality and professionalism of former Bafana Bafana star midfielder Kamohelo ...
Sport
5 days ago

WATCH | The Benni McCarthy music video everyone is talking about

'I took AKA to Hanover Park. FaceTimed Benni while we were lamming with oeg, surrounded by OGs. A memorable moment that I never ever forgot. I miss ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Minister Kodwa ‘spoke to Caf president’ Motsepe on treatment of SA teams

Sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa says he has spoken to Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe to ask that ...
Sport
1 week ago

Safa TD Steenbok reveals why Bafana boss Broos hasn't met PSL coaches

South African Football Association (Safa) technical director Walter Steenbok has revealed another stumbling block that has prevented Bafana Bafana ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Future looks bleak for Bafana as Safa and PSL continue to neglect junior national teams

SA Football Association (Safa) technical director Walter Steenbok says the broken relationship between the federation and Premier Soccer League (PSL) ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Broos hatching a plan for how Bafana can reach Afcon knockout stage

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says his target at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast is progressing to the knockout stages.
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Fans in Norway raise R2m on hearing ex-Bafana keeper Baron is living in poverty Soccer
  2. WATCH | Pitso the pantsula? Coach shows off his dance moves Soccer
  3. Desperately seeking a home: where to now for some of PSL’s biggest stars? Sport
  4. Zwane explains why Chiefs were excited to draw Pirates in cup semis Soccer
  5. Chiefs and Pirates drawn in Soweto derby for Nedbank Cup semis Soccer

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras