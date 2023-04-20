PSL to boycott Safa congress, seeks urgent audience with Kodwa, Motsepe

The PSL’s move follows wide-ranging statements made by Safa president Danny Jordaan, CEO Tebogo Motlanthe and technical director Walter Steenbok at a breakfast meeting with media on Wednesday.

Among issues discussed, the Safa leaders indicated they will push for the association to implement Caf club licensing rules, especially those pertaining to minimum qualification requirements for coaches, on PSL clubs.

They said Safa wants to stipulate that coaches be required to have a Caf A license to be eligible to coach in the top flight DStv Premiership and B license for the second tier Motsepe Foundation Challenge.

Jordaan, Motlanthe and Steenbok also said they will seek a meeting with the PSL to discuss the format and age limit of the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) reserve league.

They said some of those issues would be on the agenda of the Safa indaba and Congress.

The PSL and Safa have historically had a poor relationship and the league has been reluctant to bend to the rulings of the mother body.

TimesLIVE

