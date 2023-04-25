Soccer

Arsenal now have 21% chance of winning the title, City 79%: statistician

25 April 2023 - 11:21 By Martyn Herman
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal battles with Nathan Ake of Manchester City in the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium on February 15 2023. The two teams meet again in a huge title clash at Etihad Stadiumon Wednesday.
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal battles with Nathan Ake of Manchester City in the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium on February 15 2023. The two teams meet again in a huge title clash at Etihad Stadiumon Wednesday.
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Like a sky blue juggernaut, Manchester City have begun to fill Arsenal's rear-view mirror and on Wednesday the reigning champions have the chance to begin their over-taking manoeuvre on the road to a fifth Premier League title in six years.

A match that has loomed on the fixture list for months as a likely title decider now feels like a must-win game for an Arsenal whose hold on the summit is coming loose.

While treble-chasing City have been churning out the wins, just as they usually do at the business end of a season, Arsenal's young pretenders have been struck by vertigo.

They could have been going to City with a double-digit points lead but after surrendering 2-0 advantages to draw consecutive away games 2-2 at Liverpool and West Ham United, they were then held to a frenzied 3-3 draw by bottom club Southampton on Friday.

After that rip-roaring contest, in which Arsenal needed late goals from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka just to salvage a point, the players slumped to the turf and their fans filed away wondering if the dream of a first title since 2004 was fading.

Arsenal still have a five-point lead with six games to play but City have two matches in hand and look irresistible having collected 25 points from the last 27 on offer.

According to statistician Simon Gleave of data company Gracenote, Arsenal's draw with Southampton left them with a 21% chance of dethroning City, while Pep Guardiola's side now have a 79% probability of finishing top.

Football has a habit of delivering twists and turns, however, and despite their recent jitters Arsenal remain in a position few could have imagined at the start of the season.

And while Mikel Arteta would have much preferred a bigger cushion heading to Etihad Stadium, at least his players now know exactly what is required on Wednesday — victory.

“I cannot wait, these are the games you want to play,” Arteta said in the wake of Friday's draw. “When everything is at stake you have to go there to win.”

It is a big ask though.

Arsenal have lost their last seven meetings against City in all competitions and have not won at City in the league since 2015.

City have chipped away at Arsenal's lead while also progressing to the semifinals of the Champions League and on Saturday reached the FA Cup final after easing past Sheffield United in third gear.

Guardiola issues rallying cry to fans as Man City host Arsenal in ‘final’

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged fans to turn up the volume in their top-of-the-table clash with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on ...
Sport
17 hours ago

The games are coming thick and fast for Guardiola's side but such is the quality and depth of his expensively-assembled squad that few doubt their ability to chase only the second treble — Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League — by an English side.

They could make six changes to their starting line-up against Sheffield United, while goal machine Erling Haaland was subbed off early along with Jack Grealish as City set their sights on a classic 'six-pointer' with Arsenal.

Guardiola has not played down what is at stake.

“Wednesday is a final against a team that has been the best team in England so far and is five points ahead of us,” the Spaniard said. “It's a huge, important game for us.

“We know winning will give us a step to putting it completely in our hands.”

Reuters

READ MORE

Guardiola delighted after ‘perfect’ Man City clear FA Cup semifinal hurdle

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he was “happy and really satisfied” after his side eased past second-tier Sheffield United on Saturday to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Arteta defiant despite another Arsenal slip-up

The odds on Arsenal claiming their first Premier League title are lengthening by the game but manager Mikel Arteta still believes his young side can ...
Sport
3 days ago

It's not over, declares defiant Jesus

The odds on Arsenal claiming their first Premier League title are lengthening by the game but, for forward Gabriel Jesus, they could still end the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Arsenal stage late escape to snatch 3-3 draw, but title hopes suffer another blow

Arsenal struck two late goals to rescue a point in a pulsating 3-3 home draw with bottom club Southampton but their Premier League title hopes ...
Sport
3 days ago

City ‘exhausted’ ahead of FA Cup semi, says Guardiola after Bayern win

Manchester City players are exhausted ahead of their FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United at Wembley this weekend, manager Pep Guardiola said, ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Top Orlando Pirates official resigns Soccer
  2. Safa unhappy with SABC TV rights deal, considers courting SuperSport Soccer
  3. Caf TV rights up for grabs, this time in an open market Sport
  4. Barnes leaves a legacy that will be tough to follow at CSA Sport
  5. ‘This is only halfway’: Sundowns coach Mokwena after big win in Algeria Soccer

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...