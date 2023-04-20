City ‘exhausted’ ahead of FA Cup semi, says Guardiola after Bayern win

It was also the 10th time Guardiola reached the semifinals as a coach, a new record.

“I am so happy to be three in a row semifinals [with City],” Guardiola, who coached Bayern from 2013 to 2016, said. “I could not expect [Bayern] differently, you saw how good they are.”

“In this competition it is the details. In these two games in the right moments we were there.”

“In the second half we adjusted some things and since minute one in the second half we felt we were much, much more in control.”

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi described their run to the semifinals as a dream and said they would give it all they have got against city rivals AC Milan as they battle to become the first Italian finalists for six years.

Inzaghi could not hide his excitement after his team drew 3-3 with Benfica in their second leg on Wednesday to win their quarterfinal 5-3 on aggregate, reaching the semis for the first time since they won the trophy 13 years ago.

“My boys? They were historic,” Inzaghi told Inter TV.

“It's historic, because of what they are doing, reaching both the Champions League and Coppa Italia semifinals.

“We know some points were left on the road in the Italian league, but it's most because of a crazy schedule.

“When we were drawn in a group with Bayern and Barcelona back in August, we were very, very far away.”