City ‘exhausted’ ahead of FA Cup semi, says Guardiola after Bayern win
Manchester City players are exhausted ahead of their FA Cup semifinal against Sheffield United at Wembley this weekend, manager Pep Guardiola said after his side knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League on Wednesday.
City's 1-1 draw with Bayern in their quarterfinal second leg secured a 4-1 win on aggregate that assured them a semifinal spot in Europe's elite club competition for a third successive season. They will face Real Madrid in the last four.
Guardiola's side are also in the hunt for the Premier League title, sitting four points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.
“The team is exhausted, so I don't know how we are going to recover to play against Sheffield United because we play on Saturday,” Guardiola told BT Sport.
“It's so demanding, so I don't know how we will arrive because now is a tough moment for the game on Saturday.”
Guardiola said defender Nathan Ake would undergo tests on Thursday to check the extent of a suspected hamstring injury after he was taken off in the second half against Bayern.
City cruised into the Champions League semis with their draw at Allianz Arena that moved them a step closer to an elusive first title in the competition.
City forward Erling Haaland, who had missed a first-half penalty, made amends in the 57th minute, drilling in his 48th goal in all competitions this season to kill off the tie before Bayern levelled with a Joshua Kimmich penalty in the 83rd.
It was City's 15th consecutive game without defeat across all competitions and Pep Guardiola's team, losing finalists in 2021.
One box to the other in the blink of an eye ⚡️— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 19, 2023
Ederson makes a brilliant save and before you know it, De Bruyne is feeding Haaland who makes no mistake to make it 4-0 to Man City!
📺 Stream #UCL live: https://t.co/Tg69y0EeUL pic.twitter.com/GwYk0Cwj6Q
It was also the 10th time Guardiola reached the semifinals as a coach, a new record.
“I am so happy to be three in a row semifinals [with City],” Guardiola, who coached Bayern from 2013 to 2016, said. “I could not expect [Bayern] differently, you saw how good they are.”
“In this competition it is the details. In these two games in the right moments we were there.”
“In the second half we adjusted some things and since minute one in the second half we felt we were much, much more in control.”
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi described their run to the semifinals as a dream and said they would give it all they have got against city rivals AC Milan as they battle to become the first Italian finalists for six years.
Inzaghi could not hide his excitement after his team drew 3-3 with Benfica in their second leg on Wednesday to win their quarterfinal 5-3 on aggregate, reaching the semis for the first time since they won the trophy 13 years ago.
“My boys? They were historic,” Inzaghi told Inter TV.
“It's historic, because of what they are doing, reaching both the Champions League and Coppa Italia semifinals.
“We know some points were left on the road in the Italian league, but it's most because of a crazy schedule.
“When we were drawn in a group with Bayern and Barcelona back in August, we were very, very far away.”