Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is pleased his team are on a role and seem to be on course for a strong finish to the 2022-23 season that may include more silverware, so for now he's willing to overlook that they continue to miss some glaring chances.
Pirates are in third place in the DStv Premiership. On form, of the teams chasing second place and a place in next season's Caf Champions League, the Buccaneers look the best bet to clinch that.
Bucs (46 points from 26 games) have won seven games in a row in all competitions and five on the trot in the league, and are a point behind second-placed SuperSport United, who have played 27 games.
This season's MTN8 winners are also in the Nedbank Cup semifinals, where they face Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on May 6.
Yet, Pirates continue to miss chances, as they did in their 2-1 Premiership win against City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, where they had seven shots out of 19 on target. Riveiro was asked if he's frustrated at such a statistic.
Why Jose Riveiro is not fussed that Orlando Pirates are still missing chances
Image: Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is pleased his team are on a role and seem to be on course for a strong finish to the 2022-23 season that may include more silverware, so for now he's willing to overlook that they continue to miss some glaring chances.
Pirates are in third place in the DStv Premiership. On form, of the teams chasing second place and a place in next season's Caf Champions League, the Buccaneers look the best bet to clinch that.
Bucs (46 points from 26 games) have won seven games in a row in all competitions and five on the trot in the league, and are a point behind second-placed SuperSport United, who have played 27 games.
This season's MTN8 winners are also in the Nedbank Cup semifinals, where they face Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on May 6.
Yet, Pirates continue to miss chances, as they did in their 2-1 Premiership win against City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, where they had seven shots out of 19 on target. Riveiro was asked if he's frustrated at such a statistic.
Jose Riveiro's post-match press conference to his team's 2-1 win against Cape Town City.
“Frustration is not the word,” said the Spaniard. “I'm not coming to the games thinking we're going to win 5-0 and if we're not at 5-0 at halftime I get frustrated. I know how difficult it is.
“We played a good game against SuperSport but we only scored one penalty after 70 minutes. We played against Maritzburg [United] and suddenly [Monnapule] Saleng shoots from nowhere and the ball is in the net.
“It's a complicated game and you have to control a lot of things to get a result. But I'm not frustrated because I know how much it takes.
“We have to work a lot to create one chance and to make sure that chance is not going to result in a transition immediately after we have it.
“I think that's one of the keys in this moment for us, probably the main change in the second part of the season. No we have the capacity to play more in the half of the opponent and you do that your probabilities to score increase.”
Pirates meet 11th-placed TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Riveiro happy at prospects as Orlando Pirates hit speed in final straight
We don’t want to to stop: Riveiro after Pirates’ fifth league win on the trot
Saleng to the rescue again as Pirates keep Champions League hopes alive
There are no easy games now: Zwane not giving up on Chiefs ending second
‘This is only halfway’: Sundowns coach Mokwena after big win in Algeria
'We must forget about Caf Champions league' — Fans react to Chiefs losing to Sekhukhune
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos