Ten Hag says some United players did not give 100% against Spurs

28 April 2023 - 06:55 By Reuters
Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur is put under pressure by Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United during their Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said some of his players did not give 100% against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday after they threw away a two-goal lead and drew 2-2.

Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford had put United 2-0 up at halftime but Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min struck in the second half to salvage a draw for Tottenham.

Ten Hag said United's hectic schedule was a factor but added that it cannot be used as an excuse for the draw, which kept them fourth on 60 points, two points behind Newcastle United, who have played a game more.

"The time is enough to recover. Our players are in demand to be ready. Today we are not ready. Some thought 90% is enough. But we lose focus," Ten Hag told reporters.

"That's why we give goals away. We did not do our jobs in positioning."

United had travelled to Tottenham four days after defeating Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. They also played at Sevilla in the Europa League last week.

"I know they are not robots and it is a tough schedule. But when you are playing for Man United and playing away, you have to give (everything) on every occasion," Ten Hag added.

Tottenham interim manager Ryan Mason praised his team's character after they bounced back from a 6-1 thrashing at Newcastle.

"In football, you win, lose, draw, but the most important thing is that we are united and act as a team. I have a team that is willing to fight," said Mason after his first game in charge in his second spell as interim boss.

Son said their comeback was driven by anger after an "unacceptable" performance last time out.

"Today we wanted to bring a good energy," he said.

