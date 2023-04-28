Ten Hag says some United players did not give 100% against Spurs

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said some of his players did not give 100% against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday after they threw away a two-goal lead and drew 2-2.

Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford had put United 2-0 up at halftime but Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min struck in the second half to salvage a draw for Tottenham.

Ten Hag said United's hectic schedule was a factor but added that it cannot be used as an excuse for the draw, which kept them fourth on 60 points, two points behind Newcastle United, who have played a game more.

"The time is enough to recover. Our players are in demand to be ready. Today we are not ready. Some thought 90% is enough. But we lose focus," Ten Hag told reporters.