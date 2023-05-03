Banyana coach Desiree Ellis hopes for improvements after camp with local stars

“It’s step by step, every game we go to and every camp we go to we are looking for improvements,” Ellis told journalists.

“In the last game we had a lot of defensive frailties, especially in set pieces. This camp is looking at what could have been done better and how we need to defend better against set pieces.

“Everybody needs to understand their role, but more importantly, we need to keep working on our defensive organisation.

“When we played Serbia, we had watched them and saw how they played balls through and not once did they penetrate our defence, that was a plus for us,” she said.

“We are also working on our offensive structure.

“We know in the games that we are going to play we might not have the ball, so we need to be better at not having the ball and what do we do when we don’t have the ball.”