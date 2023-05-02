SuperSport's Champions League hopes dented as Stellies hold them to a draw

SuperSport United's chances of qualifying for the Caf Champions League have taken a knock after their goalless draw with Stellenbosch FC in a DStv Premiership clash at TUT Stadium in Pretoria on Tuesday night.

The Gavin Hunt-coached side didn’t do enough to win the clash at home and Stellenbosch were the better team on the night but couldn’t beat the formidable SuperSport goalkeeper Ricardo Goss.

The result leaves SuperSport in third place on the log table with 48 points, with only two games left for them before the end of the season. They are one point behind second-placed Orlando Pirates, who have three games to play.

Should Pirates beat the unpredictable Royal AM at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday (3pm) they will open a four-point gap and put themselves in a good position to clinch the runners-up place.