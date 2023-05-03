Soccer

Usuthu thwart Sundowns, Chippa boost survival hopes with huge win over Richards Bay

03 May 2023 - 22:09 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
AmaZulu FC players celebrate the equaliser which took the score to 2-2 in the DStv Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday.
AmaZulu FC players celebrate the equaliser which took the score to 2-2 in the DStv Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

AmaZulu displayed great resilience to come from two goals down to hold record-chasing Mamelodi Sundowns to 2-2 draw in a DStv Premiership title at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Wednesday. 

Sundowns, who led 1-0 at halftime, are looking to beat their own 2015/16 record of 71 points and they can still do it despite the draw. 

Should Sundowns, who have already wrapped up the league title, win their remaining two matches they will get to 72 points as they are now on 66. 

Bongani Zungu and goalscoring machine Peter Shalulile scored for Sundowns at the venue in KwaMashu township while Ramahlwe Mphahlele and second-half substitute Sede Junior Dion found the goals to earn Usuthu a crucial point. 

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena fielded a vastly changed team with Lebogang Maboe, Terrence Mashego, young Ntandeyenkosi Nkosi, Hashim Domingo and goal scorer Zungu in the starting line-up. 

Maboe delivered a good performance on the night, finishing the match with an assist next to his name. 

Despite the changes, Sundowns were still able to dominate the opening half as they created several goalscoring opportunities. 

The visitors broke the deadlock after 26 minutes of play when Zungu was set up by Gaston Sirino for his first goal since returning to Sundowns at the beginning of the season. 

Themba Zwane is one of the greatest footballers South Africa will ever see: Rulani Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says Themba “Mshishi” Zwane is one of the greatest players to come out of South Africa.
Sport
1 day ago

Though Usuthu also created their own chances, they couldn’t get even a single shot on target in the opening stanza. 

In attempts to change that in the final half, AmaZulu coach Ayanda Dlamini brought in striker Sede Junior Dion for attacking midfielder Dumisani Zuma. 

While that didn’t bring immediate change that Usuthu longed for, it did give them a bit of firepower upfront as Larry Bwalya shot at goal was stopped by a Sundowns defender from going over the line with goalkeeper Ronwen Williams beaten.  

It was Sundowns who doubled their lead when Shalulile scored his 12th league goal on 58 minutes after he was set up by Maboe. 

Mphahlele pulled one back for Usuthu seven minutes later with a header from a corner to keep the hosts in the game. 

Dion repaid the faith that coach Dlamini showed in him when found the equaliser, beating Williams with a long range shot with six minutes to play.  

Meanwhile, in another Durban township, Umlazi, Chippa United displayed excellent fighting spirit when they came from two goals down to beat Richards Bay 3-2 in a fight against relegation woes at King Zwelithini Stadium. 

The Natal Rich Boyz led Chippa 2-1 at half time with Sakhile Hlongwa (22 minutes) and Somila Ntsundwana (25) scoring for the men from north of KwaZulu-Natal while Godspower Ighodaro found the only goal for the Chilli Boys on the stroke of halftime. 

Aviwe Mqokozo's second half brace on 76 and 83 minutes gave Chippa the crucial victory. Despite this, Chippa remain on position 15 on the log table with 29 points and are now three points above relegation. 

Premiership rookies Richards Bay, who started the season like a house on fire, are six points above automatic relegation spot.

MORE:

Loftus Stadium to host 2023 Nedbank Cup final

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced that the 2022/23 Nedbank Cup final will be played at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane on ...
Sport
1 day ago

SuperSport's Champions League hopes dented as Stellies hold them to a draw

SuperSport United's chances of qualifying the Caf Champions League have taken a knock after their goalless draw with Stellenbosch FC in a DStv ...
Sport
1 day ago

Gallants stun Fagrie Lakay's Pyramids to setup Confed semi-final meeting with Yanga

The African dream continues for Marumo Gallants after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) stragglers qualified for the Caf Confederation Cup semi-finals.
Sport
3 days ago

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis hopes for improvements after camp with local stars

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis hopes to see improvements in defence when her team comes out of camp.
Sport
4 hours ago

Race for Champions League spot wide open after Royal AM stun Pirates

Royal AM stunned Orlando Pirates with an injury time equalizer as they forced their DStv Premiership encounter to a 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium on ...
Sport
5 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pirates' destiny to R22m in their own hands Sport
  2. ‘Operation went well’: Rachel Kolisi upbeat about Siya’s knee recovery Rugby
  3. 'It was like a Soweto soccer match': SA's sailing hero describes last few miles ... Sport
  4. Endgame for Chess South Africa after ‘checkmate’ suspension by Sascoc Sport
  5. Restoring confidence ‘key component to recovery’: Ex-Bok captain weighs in on ... Sport

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York