Usuthu thwart Sundowns, Chippa boost survival hopes with huge win over Richards Bay
AmaZulu displayed great resilience to come from two goals down to hold record-chasing Mamelodi Sundowns to 2-2 draw in a DStv Premiership title at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Wednesday.
Sundowns, who led 1-0 at halftime, are looking to beat their own 2015/16 record of 71 points and they can still do it despite the draw.
Should Sundowns, who have already wrapped up the league title, win their remaining two matches they will get to 72 points as they are now on 66.
Bongani Zungu and goalscoring machine Peter Shalulile scored for Sundowns at the venue in KwaMashu township while Ramahlwe Mphahlele and second-half substitute Sede Junior Dion found the goals to earn Usuthu a crucial point.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena fielded a vastly changed team with Lebogang Maboe, Terrence Mashego, young Ntandeyenkosi Nkosi, Hashim Domingo and goal scorer Zungu in the starting line-up.
Maboe delivered a good performance on the night, finishing the match with an assist next to his name.
Despite the changes, Sundowns were still able to dominate the opening half as they created several goalscoring opportunities.
The visitors broke the deadlock after 26 minutes of play when Zungu was set up by Gaston Sirino for his first goal since returning to Sundowns at the beginning of the season.
Though Usuthu also created their own chances, they couldn’t get even a single shot on target in the opening stanza.
In attempts to change that in the final half, AmaZulu coach Ayanda Dlamini brought in striker Sede Junior Dion for attacking midfielder Dumisani Zuma.
While that didn’t bring immediate change that Usuthu longed for, it did give them a bit of firepower upfront as Larry Bwalya shot at goal was stopped by a Sundowns defender from going over the line with goalkeeper Ronwen Williams beaten.
It was Sundowns who doubled their lead when Shalulile scored his 12th league goal on 58 minutes after he was set up by Maboe.
Mphahlele pulled one back for Usuthu seven minutes later with a header from a corner to keep the hosts in the game.
Dion repaid the faith that coach Dlamini showed in him when found the equaliser, beating Williams with a long range shot with six minutes to play.
Meanwhile, in another Durban township, Umlazi, Chippa United displayed excellent fighting spirit when they came from two goals down to beat Richards Bay 3-2 in a fight against relegation woes at King Zwelithini Stadium.
The Natal Rich Boyz led Chippa 2-1 at half time with Sakhile Hlongwa (22 minutes) and Somila Ntsundwana (25) scoring for the men from north of KwaZulu-Natal while Godspower Ighodaro found the only goal for the Chilli Boys on the stroke of halftime.
Aviwe Mqokozo's second half brace on 76 and 83 minutes gave Chippa the crucial victory. Despite this, Chippa remain on position 15 on the log table with 29 points and are now three points above relegation.
Premiership rookies Richards Bay, who started the season like a house on fire, are six points above automatic relegation spot.