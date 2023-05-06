We must show we want it more than them, says Bucs coach Riveiro ahead of cup showdown against rivals Chiefs

“We faced the last two derbies in similar circumstances, with our team in good form, with our opposition in some doubts,” said the Spaniard.
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has no qualms about facing Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup semifinal on Saturday barely two days after playing a league match midweek.
He said it was good that Pirates were getting a feel of what they'll experience next season when they play in one of the two Caf interclub cup competitions. Pirates stand a good chance to finish second in the DStv Premiership and qualify for the Champions League but if they finish third or win the Nedbank Cup they'll play in the Confederation Cup.
“We must be ready to play two games a week when the schedule is asking for that and we must be ready to win,” Riveiro said ahead of meeting a Chiefs side he's yet to beat as Bucs coach after suffering two defeats in the league against Amakhosi this season.
“Our mandate here is if you play for the big team you want to find yourself in the last part of the tournament and fighting for the titles. That’s the mentality that we need to develop.
“We’re lucky to have a good group of professional players and it’s not an issue (playing more games). They (the players) like it, to play as much as possible.
“Me as a coach I’d rather have three days between the games and I know it’s not always possible. It’s a challenge but hopefully next season it is going to happen more frequently.
“This (this week) is a good test for us mentally, physically and for me personally as a new one in the country. I'm learning to deal with this thing and getting a proper training for next season.
“Once we start the game (against Chiefs) we must just think about the things that we need to do and about the result. That’s it.”
Pirates go into Saturday's game having lost their last five league matches against Chiefs, but Bucs' form and cup result against the same opponents in the PSL era should give them confidence.
In 20 cup matches between the two sides since the 1996/1997 season, Pirates have won 10 with Chiefs winning four. The other six ended in draws but Chiefs prevailed through penalties.
Pirates skipper Innocent Maela said their recent results against Chiefs are not bothering them as they never think much about them.
“As players we don’t go to matches thinking about the past results,” said Maela. “I think for us as players it’s important to focus on the game and the plan at hand.
“We must show that we want it more than them and we compete to the best of our abilities. We don’t spend our time checking what happened in the past. We have an opportunity come Saturday to compete as best as we can.”
Having seen his team winning six league matches and two cup matches on a trot before their 1-1 draw in a league game against Royal AM on Wednesday, Riveiro said there's no doubt they'll go to Saturday's match as favourites and his only is that has never benefited them in the past.
“We faced the last two derbies in similar circumstances, with our team in good form, with our opposition in some doubts,” said the Spaniard.
“But the result was not in our favour. So, the moment of form doesn’t play much role in this type of a game because we all know what it means. It’s about making sure that we show that we want it more than them. This time hopefully we’re going to do everything to make sure that the result is different.
“We feel strong and we’re in a good moment. What is coming on Saturday is a different game, we all know. It’s a football game, there’s no change but there’s much more things around it.
“There’s an opportunity to play in one more final together. It’s a knockout game and we’re not talking about three points any more and that makes the day a bit more special for everyone involved.”
Riveiro joined Pirates before the start of the 2022-2023 campaign and has already bagged one trophy for the team after the winning the MTN8 in October. Winning the Nedbank Cup and finishing second in the league will make Bucs' season look far better than most teams in the PSL.
