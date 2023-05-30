Soccer

‘I have a clause’: Mosimane says contract keeps him at Al-Ahli Saudi

30 May 2023 - 15:54 By Marc Strydom
Al-Ahli Saudi coach Pitso Mosimane. File photo
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Al-Ahli Saudi coach Pitso Mosimane says he has a clause in his contract that will keep him at the club, appearing to challenge the notion he is set for an exit.

Reports in Saudi Arabia are that Mosimane gave a TV interview there saying he has a clause in his contract that guarantees “an extension” should Ahli be promoted, as they have been under the South African, from the second-tier Yelo League.

This seems to contradict a statement by club president Walid Moaz that: “Pitso Mosimane performed well with the team, but the ambition is greater.”

Reports were that Moaz intended to confirm Mosimane’s future at the club after their final game, a 0-0 draw against Al Hazm on Monday.

Mosimane, though, was quoted on the website Yallakora as saying: “I have a clause in my contract that stipulates the extension of the contract when the team ascends [is promoted], so why should I change the matter.”

PODCAST | ‘That moment tells you a lot about Lorch’: Pirates’ Xoki on penalty

Thembinkosi Lorch showed how streetwise he is with his piece of improvisation taunting a game-changing handball and penalty out of Sekhukhune ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Ahli clinched the Yelo League title with a game to spare last week. The fallen giants clinched their promotion to the Saudi Pro League (SPL) three weeks ago.

The Jeddah club was one of the most competitive teams in the SPL — with three league titles since being ever-present as founding members in the national league since its inception in 1976-77 — before its shock first relegation as 15th-placed finishers in 2021-22.

When Mosimane took over in September last year, Ahli were struggling in their first campaign in the second tier, wallowing in seventh place after five matches under predecessor Yousef Anbar from two wins, two draws and a defeat.

