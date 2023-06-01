Soccer

Mourinho uncertain about Roma future after Europa League final defeat

01 June 2023 - 09:30 By Reuters
Jesus Navas of Sevilla FC celebrates with the cup after winning the 2023 Uefa Europa League final against AS Roma at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary on May 31 2023.
Jesus Navas of Sevilla FC celebrates with the cup after winning the 2023 Uefa Europa League final against AS Roma at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary on May 31 2023.
Image: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho said he was uncertain about his future at the club after their 4-1 penalty shoot-out defeat in the Europa League final against Sevilla on Wednesday.

The defeat meant Roma failed to qualify for next season's Champions League and prompted questions about whether the 60-year-old would remain in the Italian capital, having been linked with Paris St Germain.

“I have to fight for these lads and therefore not say objectively that I will remain,” Mourinho told Sky Sports Italia.

“I spoke to the club in December when I had that approach from the Portuguese national team.

“I have not had any contact with anyone else since then. I have a year left on my contract and this is the situation.”

It was Mourinho's first defeat in a European final, but he said he was proud of his team's performance and acknowledged the season had taken its toll.

“We're physically exhausted, mentally drained, feeling dead because we believe it's an unjust defeat with numerous debatable incidents.

“We are dead tired, but proud. I always say you can lose a football match, but never your dignity or professionalism.

“I lost this one, but I return home prouder than ever this time. The lads gave absolutely everything this season.”

Mourinho criticised referee Anthony Taylor, saying the Englishman showed too many yellow cards.

“It was an intense, masculine, vibrant game with a referee who seemed Spanish. It was yellow, yellow, yellow all the time,” he said.

“We are accustomed to the influence of referees in our games, it’s nothing new, but I didn’t expect it in a European final,” he added to DAZN later.

MORE:

Arsenal end with five-star win over Wolves, Brentford stun Man City

Arsenal romped to a 5-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, with Granit Xhaka bagging two of the goals in what is expected to be his final ...
Sport
3 days ago

WATCH | Guardiola praises City intensity 48 hours after 'we drank all the alcohol in Manchester'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised the intensity of his Premier League champions after a 1-1 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday ...
Sport
1 week ago

Salah 'devastated' as Liverpool miss Champions League spot

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah said he was "totally devastated" that they had failed to secure Champions League qualification and that the club had ...
Sport
6 days ago

One mission accomplished but job not yet done for Ten Hag

While Manchester United ticked off a major season goal by securing their return to the Champions League next season after a year's absence, manager ...
Sport
6 days ago

World Cup final referee Marciniak to officiate Champions League final

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak, who officiated the World Cup final in December, will take charge of next month's Uefa Champions League final between ...
Sport
1 week ago

Can anyone challenge Man City's domination next season?

Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard described Manchester City as an outstanding side and said they have set the benchmark for excellence in the ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | 45 seconds of pride might have cost Lamati his life Sport
  2. After breakthrough season Sundowns' Mailula wants to be home with his mom Soccer
  3. ‘I have a clause’: Mosimane says contract keeps him at Al-Ahli Saudi Soccer
  4. ‘Our game is in trouble’ — Marks Maponyane fuming over Nedbank Cup final penalty Soccer
  5. Pitso Mosimane and staff allegedly unpaid at Al-Ahli for months Soccer

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen's scathing remarks on Ramaphosa's term as president
New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town