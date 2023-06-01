Mourinho uncertain about Roma future after Europa League final defeat

“I have not had any contact with anyone else since then. I have a year left on my contract and this is the situation.”

It was Mourinho's first defeat in a European final, but he said he was proud of his team's performance and acknowledged the season had taken its toll.

“We're physically exhausted, mentally drained, feeling dead because we believe it's an unjust defeat with numerous debatable incidents.

“We are dead tired, but proud. I always say you can lose a football match, but never your dignity or professionalism.

“I lost this one, but I return home prouder than ever this time. The lads gave absolutely everything this season.”

Mourinho criticised referee Anthony Taylor, saying the Englishman showed too many yellow cards.

“It was an intense, masculine, vibrant game with a referee who seemed Spanish. It was yellow, yellow, yellow all the time,” he said.

“We are accustomed to the influence of referees in our games, it’s nothing new, but I didn’t expect it in a European final,” he added to DAZN later.